Shocking video shows toddler crawl out of 13th-floor window in Bronx apartment complex

NEW YORK (NBC NEWS) (video courtesy of CNN) — Heart-stopping video shows a toddler come within inches of falling to his death, as he crawled out of a window 13 stories high at a Bronx housing complex over the weekend.

People watching from below looked on, urging the child to turn around and go back inside the Bronx apartment Saturday afternoon. The 3-year-old boy could be seen slowly coming out next to an air conditioning unit on the 13th floor of a building at the Butler Houses in Claremont Village.

The near-disaster was recorded on video from the ground, as the woman who recorded the incident told NBC New York that everyone around her was yelling and doing whatever they could to get someone’s attention inside the apartment.

Thankfully, the child’s 14-year-old sister was there to grab him, sparing the youngster from any harm or a potentially tragic accident.

The child’s mother told NBC New York she was in the kitchen cooking, going back and forth between there and the living room watching the child as the television was on.

She says the toddler pulled an air conditioner panel out, and poked his out before the teen girl could get to him. The mother did not wish to be identified, but defended her parenting Monday night.

“I want people to know I’m a good mother,” the mother of three said. “I’m not a monster.”

She did go talk to the police at the stationhouse, explaining what happened.

No charges have been filed.

