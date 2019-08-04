Shooting in Dayton, Ohio, leaves at least 9 people killed and 26 injured; suspect also dead

DAYTON, Ohio (NBC) — At least nine people were killed and 26 people injured after a suspect wearing body armor and carrying additional magazines opened fire early Sunday in Dayton, Ohio, officials said.

The shooter, who police said they believe acted alone, is also dead.

“It’s a sad day for the city of Dayton,” said mayor Nan Whaley at a press conference on Sunday morning.

The mass shooting comes just hours after 20 people were killed and 26 more injured in El Paso, Texas, when a gunman opened fire in a Walmart and around a nearby shopping mall Saturday.

Reports from local media and eyewitness accounts to NBC News suggest the shooting took place at or near Ned Peppers bar, in the heart of Dayton’s Oregon District.

Dayton police Lt. Col. Matt Carper told reporters multiple officers happened to be in the immediate vicinity when the shooting happened, which allowed them to neutralize the shooter in less than a minute.

“For that, we are very fortunate,” Carper said. “This is a very tragic incident. We are doing everything we can to investigate it and try to identify the motivation behind this.”

No police officers were injured.

President Donald Trump said that the FBI, local and state law enforcement were working together in El Paso and Dayton.

“Information is rapidly being accumulated in Dayton,” Trump tweeted. “Much has already be learned in El Paso. Law enforcement was very rapid in both instances.”



