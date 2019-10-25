Shooting reported at El Paso Walmart

EL PASO (KFDX/KJTL) — Shots rang out at a Walmart in El Paso Thursday morning. This time fired by officers pursuing a suspect in a stolen vehicle.

Police say a suspect was killed in the shooting, and two officers were injured.

According to investigators, the officers were investigating a possible stolen vehicle in the parking lot when a fight broke out between the officers and the suspect.

One officer fired his weapon at the suspect, killing him at the scene.

This Walmart is less than 30 minutes from the Walmart that was the scene of a mass shooting in August of this year that killed 22 people and injured 24 others.