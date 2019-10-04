Shot of a lifetime: backwards buzzer-beater!

FLORIDA (NBC News) — A Florida 12-year-old is a viral sensation after making not one, but two amazing shots during middle school basketball games over the past two weeks.

The first came when Myli Harpold hit a half-court shot with less than four seconds left in the first quarter of her game.

That was amazing enough, but not to be outdone by a shot that followed this week.

Again with seconds left on the clock and double-teamed, Myli heaved the ball over the back of her head, hitting the shot without looking at the basket.

“I threw it behind my back, and I just happened to make it. It was all luck,” Harpold says.

