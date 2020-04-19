Breaking News
Second COVID-19 death confirmed in Wichita Co.
Shots fired in DART bus hijacking; chase ends on PGBT

National News

by: Claire Cardona

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS (NBCDFW) — An armed man who boarded a DART bus fired shots out the windows Sunday afternoon at officers in pursuit, police say.

The pursuit has ended at President George Bush Tollway and Liberty Grove Road, where the suspect was down and being treated by paramedics, Rowlett Police Detective Cruz Hernandez said.

DART police got a report at 11 a.m. that a person boarded a bus on Buckingham Road in Richardson and fired shots, shattering several windows, Dallas Area Rapid Transit spokesman Mark Ball said.

The suspect told the driver to take him to a location that has not currently been determined, Ball said. Passengers were on the bus at the time.

A DART police officer is thought to have been wounded in the leg, he said.

Click here for the full NBCDFW article.

