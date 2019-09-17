Simmons College students lose scholarships over feud with Papa John’s founder

KENTUCKY (KFDX/KJTL) — A feud between Papa John’s and its estranged founder and Simmons College in Louisville, Kentucky is affecting a group of students. As David Mattingly explains, the students learned they lost their scholarships last week.



Simmons college-sophomore Jalen Beene got the news Thursday, that he had just lost a $2,000 scholarship.

David Mattingly: “what did you need that 2,000 for?”

Jalen Beene: “help with rent, books.”

Beene is one of 10 Simmons students losing a total of $20,000 in scholarships promised by Papa John’s.

Administrators say the pizza giant is retaliating after their estranged founder John Schnatter gave the school $1 million.

Simmons College PR and Marketing Director Krystal Goodner, says, “it was like ok, you’re going to take money from John Schnatter, then all right, our money is off the table then.”

Simmons College President Kevin Cosby said he learned of the switch from Papa John’s on Thursday, saying, “it felt as though someone has taken weapons of mass destruction and flown them into the hopes and dream and aspirations of some of America’s most vulnerable students.”

But Papa John’s blames Simmons college.

In a statement Friday morning, a company spokeswoman says it was the college’s decision to “not move forward with the scholarship program we had offered in good faith.”

And the company produced this email from a Simmons administrator saying “It is best to decline your scholarships at this time…”

That administrator says she wrote the email under the instructions of a Papa John’s executive.

Simmons College Director of Development, Von Purdy, says, “he wanted me to put something in language of that effect, because it certainly was not my idea.”

Immediate attempts to contact Papa John’s executives were not successful.

(Audio) “not available to take your call right now.”

(Audio) “forwarded to an automated voice messaging system.”

In the meantime, Jalen Beene says he will keep working part time and hope for the best.

Beene says, “I can’t say i’m a victim because it’s how life goes, you get things you lose things.”

Papa John’s officials say they’re sticking with the company’s original statement.

$2,000 is about a third of tuition at Simmons for a year.

Administrators say they will find a way to fulfill the promise that was made to the students.