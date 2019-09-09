Sister of NBA star accused of murder

CALIFORNIA (CNN) — NBA star Kawhi Leonard’s sister has been charged in the deadly robbery of an 84-year-old woman.

As Laurie Perez reports, the crime could get the suspects the death penalty.

The family of 84-year-old Afaf Assad says investigators called them this morning to alert them of a development in her robbery and murder case that was garnering even more media attention.

Assad’s son-in-law confirms investigators told them one of the women charged, 35-year-old Kimesha Williams, is the sister of Clippers star forward Kawhi Leonard.

39-year-old Candace Townsel and Williams, both of Moreno Valley, could face the death penalty.

Pechanga resort casino security video reportedly shows them targeting Assad the second she walked in last Saturday morning. Following her from the entrance to a public bathroom and emerging four minutes later.

Resort workers found Assad beaten and unconscious on the bathroom floor, and her purse gone.

Assad, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother died Wednesday.

A woman at an address listed for Williams had no comment tonight. “I don’t know anything about it.”

Court records show Williams has an extensive criminal history, including convictions for grand theft auto and attempted robbery.

Assad’s son-in-law sent us this statement regarding the Kawhi Leonard tie, saying: “The family and I are aware of the connection. Obviously no one believes he is involved in any way in the incident. We’re aware that he has experienced a similar tragedy in his past and we would hope that everyone is sensitive to this.”

That’s a reference to the murder of Kawhi Leonard’s dad in 2008.

Mark Leonard was shot and killed while working at a Compton car wash.

Kawhi Leonard was just 16 years old at the time.