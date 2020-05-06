Six Flags theme parks to require reservations upon reopening

ARLINGTON (FOX News) — Six Flags theme parks are looking to reopen this month in several states throughout the nation as shelter-in-place mandates expire or loosen.

However, to do so, those planned to open first — including Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington, Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio, Six Flags Over Georgia near Atlanta, Six Flags St. Louis in Missouri, Frontier City in Oklahoma City and Six Flags Mexico in Mexico City, according to Newsweek — will have to adhere to certain guidelines that will limit any spur of the moment rollercoaster cravings.

According to the theme parks’ websites, guests who want to visit a Six Flags location upon reopening will have to make reservations in advance.

