Smokey Bear hot air balloon to be featured at Texas A&M Forest Service’s Smokey Bear’s 75th Birthday Bash

(KFDX/KJTL) — With the help of the Texas A&M Forest Service, College Station Fire Department, Bryan Fire Department, and Rocky Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Smokey Bear’s 75th Birthday Bash will feature the Friends of Smokey Bear hot air balloon.

The balloon will travel from Albuquerque, New Mexico for the event, marking only the second time it’s ever been in Texas.

The event will also feature face painting, piñatas, t-shirt cannons, a dunking booth, over a dozen carnival-style games, educational booths, bounce houses, arts and crafts, and free desserts.

The event is free and open to the public.

The birthday bash will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the George H.W. Bush Library & Museum grounds, located at 1000 George Bush Drive West, College Station, TX 77845.

Smokey Bear is the face of the longest-running PSA campaign, which turned 75 this year, continuing his legacy of bringing awareness to unwanted, human-caused wildfires in America.