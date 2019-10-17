Smokey Bear hot air balloon to be featured at Texas A&M Forest Service’s Smokey Bear’s 75th Birthday Bash

National News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Smokey Bear twitter

(KFDX/KJTL) — With the help of the Texas A&M Forest Service, College Station Fire Department, Bryan Fire Department, and Rocky Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Smokey Bear’s 75th Birthday Bash will feature the Friends of Smokey Bear hot air balloon.

The balloon will travel from Albuquerque, New Mexico for the event, marking only the second time it’s ever been in Texas.

The event will also feature face painting, piñatas, t-shirt cannons, a dunking booth, over a dozen carnival-style games, educational booths, bounce houses, arts and crafts, and free desserts.

The event is free and open to the public.

The birthday bash will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the George H.W. Bush Library & Museum grounds, located at 1000 George Bush Drive West, College Station, TX 77845.

Smokey Bear is the face of the longest-running PSA campaign, which turned 75 this year, continuing his legacy of bringing awareness to unwanted, human-caused wildfires in America.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Turkey Day Giveaway

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Recent Videos

Kellog's all together cereal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kellog's all together cereal"

get paid to test out luxury homes

Thumbnail for the video titled "get paid to test out luxury homes"

Get paid to watch 30 disney movies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Get paid to watch 30 disney movies"

No Jail Time In Police Training Shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "No Jail Time In Police Training Shooting"

High School HAZMAT: Student suits up to avoid campus bedbugs

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School HAZMAT: Student suits up to avoid campus bedbugs"

Texoma Brick heads

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Brick heads"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-17-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-17-19"

Many camp out in Dallas for Trump Rally

Thumbnail for the video titled "Many camp out in Dallas for Trump Rally"

Insurance fraud plead

Thumbnail for the video titled "Insurance fraud plead"

Doll Delivery: Viral post inspires special barbie gift

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doll Delivery: Viral post inspires special barbie gift"

Guitarist Tony Memmel, born with only one hand, is touring the country to inspire children born with different limbs.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Guitarist Tony Memmel, born with only one hand, is touring the country to inspire children born with different limbs."

Robo Calls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robo Calls"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News