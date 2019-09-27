Snoop Dogg’s newborn grandson dies at just 10 days old

National News

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

JERSEY CITY, NJ – JULY 04: Snoop Dogg performs at the 5th annual Freedom and Fireworks Festival on July 4, 2018 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

The family of legendary rapper and television personality Snoop Dogg is mourning the loss of his grandson.

Snoop Dogg’s son Corde Broadus shared video on his Instagram with 13-month-old daughter Elleven giving her baby brother a kiss.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B23TUntg2L9/

The family has not disclosed the infant’s cause of death.

Snoop Dogg has not made a comment in reference to the tragedy.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Fashion Night Out 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fashion Night Out 2019"

Magic Massage Parlor Bust

Thumbnail for the video titled "Magic Massage Parlor Bust"

21st annual march for Jesus

Thumbnail for the video titled "21st annual march for Jesus"

College admissions scam

Thumbnail for the video titled "College admissions scam"

Birthdays 9-27-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays 9-27-19"

Little girl meets trooper who saved her life

Thumbnail for the video titled "Little girl meets trooper who saved her life"

Flu Season is almost here

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flu Season is almost here"

UPDATE: Man arrested following standoff in WF

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE: Man arrested following standoff in WF"

MSU enrollment numbers down, retention rate increases

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU enrollment numbers down, retention rate increases"

Joseph Robeson announces candidacy for Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Position 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Joseph Robeson announces candidacy for Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Position 1"

Alzheimer's Association invites Texomans to walk for a cause this weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alzheimer's Association invites Texomans to walk for a cause this weekend"

Silent sinus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Silent sinus"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News