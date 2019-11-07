1  of  4
Breaking News
Gov. Abbott appoints Wichitan to Judge Fudge’s position UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal overnight crash UPDATE: Wednesday Lawton shotting now a homicide Man arrested for murder of Eddie Donte Hill

Soldier return surpises kindergarten daughter at school

National News

by: Evan Hinkley

Posted: / Updated:

OSCEOLA MILLS, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Thursday’s assembly at Osceola Mills Elementary School started like any other.

With plenty of excitement as kids were let out of class and funneled into the gym.

Among them, kindergartener Sophie Zeigler who’s dad as far as she knew, was abroad serving in Afghanistan.

The last time she saw him was five months ago a long time, especially for a kindergartener.

The assembly was a guessing game students were called up and given clues for what hero was behind door number one, two, and three.

When the time came for door number three, Sophie was called up front and shown asked to guess who would come out.

She was right, It was an army man, but not the one she was expecting.

After a long embrace Staff, Sgt. John Zeigler couldn’t take his eyes off his little girl.

The hardest part for him, the wait was over.

“I was more nervous today than I jump out of an airplane,” said SSgt John Zeigler, 82nd Airborne Division.

For Sophie, it wasn’t nerves, but the happiest of shocks.

“Very surprised!”

“They feel proud for me,” said Sophie Ziegler: Daughter.

“I think it sends a good message that hey if you want to join the army, you can serve this great nation and help out in the community and bring a smile upon a kid’s face,” said Sgt Zeigler.

“What are you gonna do with him now that he’s home? Do stuff with him like games!”

Come this February; they’ll be time for a lot more games when dad leaves the army taking a job back home, giving him even more time to spend back home with his family and little girl.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

fake funerals are a growing trend

Thumbnail for the video titled "fake funerals are a growing trend"

"Jaws Of Life" Free Toddler Stuck In Shopping Cart

Thumbnail for the video titled ""Jaws Of Life" Free Toddler Stuck In Shopping Cart"

U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree On Its Way To Washington

Thumbnail for the video titled "U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree On Its Way To Washington"

Botched birthday cake triggers social media war

Thumbnail for the video titled "Botched birthday cake triggers social media war"

New law makes sleeping on the street punishable with a $1,000 fine, but won't be enforced if no shelter beds are open.

Thumbnail for the video titled "New law makes sleeping on the street punishable with a $1,000 fine, but won't be enforced if no shelter beds are open."

Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-7-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-7-19"

The Salvation Army, famous for its red kettles and bell-ringers , is making it easier to donate this holiday season.

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Salvation Army, famous for its red kettles and bell-ringers , is making it easier to donate this holiday season."

Lawton shooting victim identified

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton shooting victim identified"

Midwestern Pkwy fatality

Thumbnail for the video titled "Midwestern Pkwy fatality"

Oncor: More than 1,300 without power in Wichita Falls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oncor: More than 1,300 without power in Wichita Falls"

What the Tech: Venmo mistakes

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Venmo mistakes"

IP fourth-grader turns life's lemons into national Lemonade Day success

Thumbnail for the video titled "IP fourth-grader turns life's lemons into national Lemonade Day success"