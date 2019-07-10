Soldier surprises her son at summer camp

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/NBC News) – After an 8-month deployment, a soldier was finally reunited with her son in Memphis on Friday.

Sergeant Brandee Biggs surprised her son, Christopher, at his summer camp during lunch time.

Since being deployed, Briggs has only been able to communicate with her family through FaceTime and phone calls.

Biggs has served as an IT specialist in the Army for seven years.

While deployed she was promoted to sergeant.

Biggs was also reunited with her 2-year-old daughter.

She says she’s happy to be home and will be stationed in Oklahoma next.

“My main goal while I was gone was to get promoted – which I did – and just come home for my kids,” said Sergeant Biggs.

