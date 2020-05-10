Soul singer Betty Wright dead at 66

Another music legend has passed away.
Just one day ago, the world of music lost Little Richard and Andre Harrell. On Sunday, multiple outlets, including Essence, TMZ and Billboard, reported that Grammy-winning soul singer Betty Wright died on Sunday from cancer at her Miami home. She was 66.
Chaka Khan hinted that something was wrong with Wright earlier this month, tweeting a call for prayers for her “beloved sister.”
“Calling all my #PrayWarriors | My beloved sister, Betty Wright @MsBettyWright, is now in need of all your prays,” Khan shared on Twitter on May 2.
Wright is best known for her popular R&B hits like “Tonight Is the Night,” “No Pain, (No Gain),” “Clean Up Woman” and “Girls Can’t Do What the Guys Do.”
The soul singer also appeared on the reality TV series “Making the Band” as a vocal coach. She also partnered with The Roots for the film project, “Betty Wright: The Movie.”
