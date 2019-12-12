Southwest to share $125M from Boeing settlement with workers

FILE – In this March 23, 2019, file photo, a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max aircraft lands at the Southern California Logistics Airport in the high desert town of Victorville, Calif. A lawsuit filed against Southwest Airlines by a flight attendant alleges pilots on a 2017 flight had an iPad streaming video from a hidden camera in a bathroom in one of the airline’s jets. Court filings by attorneys for Dallas-based Southwest and the two pilots denied the livestreaming allegations, and Southwest issued a brief statement Saturday, Oct. 26, saying it would not comment in detail on the suit but denied placing cameras in the lavatories in aircraft. (AP Photo/Matt Hartman, File)

(AP) — Southwest Airlines will share about $125 million from a Boeing settlement with its workers.

The company has been among the hardest hit by the grounding of Boeing’s Max 737 airplanes in March after a pair of deadly crashes.

Southwest said Thursday that the money given to employees will be funded as part of its annual 2019 profit-sharing distribution next year.

Southwest workers will also find out next year more details on the percentage of money they will receive.

Southwest is in ongoing talks with Boeing Co. about compensation for damages related to the Max groundings.