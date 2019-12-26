Special Christmas Gift: NH officers help deliver a baby

NEW HAMPSHIRE (KFDX/KJTL) — Officers in New Hampshire help deliver a special Christmas gift — a baby.

According to New Hampshire State Police’s Facebook page, a couple had to pull over on I-93 just after midnight on Christmas.

They realized they weren’t going to be able to make it to the hospital in time and needed help.

Fortunately, Sgt. Vincent Grieco, Trooper Ryan St. Cyr, and Officer Ryan Nolan were able to assist in delivering the baby.

“All are happy, healthy and overjoyed to be spending Christmas together,” the post said.

Little baby Dominic came into this world on interstate 93 near Concord, just after midnight Christmas morning. Officers helped deliver Dominic, later posing with the happy family for this photo.

Dominic is with his parents in a hospital now, happy and healthy.