FILE – In this Nov. 9, 2005, file photo, President Bush awards baseball legend Frank Robinson the Presidential Medal of Freedom Award in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Hall of Famer Frank Robinson, the first black manager in Major League Baseball and the only player to win the MVP award in both leagues, died Feb. 7, 2019. He was 83. (AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson, File)

(AP) — Baseball’s Don Newcombe and Frank Robinson were among the deaths in sports in 2019.

Newcombe was a teammate of Jackie Robinson’s on the Brooklyn Dodgers teams of the 1950s.

Frank Robinson became baseball’s first black manager with Cleveland in 1975 after a career in which he was an MVP in both leagues.

Also lost were the hearts of two of the great dynasties in football and basketball — Bart Starr of the Green Bay Packers and John Havlicek of the Boston Celtics.