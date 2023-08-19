Greg Burian, St. Louis Blues Warrior Hockey member, came to the rescue of an unresponsive airline passenger on Friday (KTVI)

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – One member of the St. Louis Blues Warrior Hockey team came to the rescue of an unresponsive airline passenger Friday.

Team members were on a flight to New York for a tournament when the call went out to passengers asking if anyone onboard had medical experience. Help was needed because one passenger was unresponsive.

Greg Burian, an Air Force veteran and member of the Warrior Hockey organization, is also a nurse with Veterans Affairs. He responded and applied some oxygen to help a woman in need.

“Even when it comes to hockey, when you see a player get hurt, you really don’t think about it,” said Burian. “You just want to go out there and help when you can. So I just kind of had that programmed in the back of my mind from my military training and nurse training. When somebody needed help, I just wanted to do what I could to help out with the situation.”

Burian hopes the woman is doing fine. The St. Louis Blues Warriors are a hockey organization that gives disabled veterans an opportunity to play hockey.