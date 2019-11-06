Starbucks rolling out its new holiday cups

Breaking News
by: Nancy Krause

(CNN) — Over the years, it’s become a sign of the holiday season – the Starbucks holiday cup.

Starbucks will release its 2019 holiday cups this week to mark the beginning of the holiday season. This year there are four new designs: Polka Dots, Merry Dance, Merry Stripes, and Candy Cane Stripe. They are expected to be back in stores Thursday.

The coffee chain is also selling five specialty holiday drinks this year – including peppermint mocha, eggnog latte, and caramel brulee latte.

The company said customers who order a holiday beverage will receive a free limited-edition reusable red cup. Those who bring back their 2019 reusable cups after 2 p.m. from Nov. 7 through Jan. 7 will get 50 cents off their handcrafted grande (16-ounce) holiday beverage.

A Starbucks executive said the seasonal offerings help boost sales by getting customers into the spirit of the season.

And get this – Starbucks teamed up with Seattle-based Alaska Airlines to give priority boarding to passengers holding the chain’s holiday cups. The “Espresso Lane” begins Thursday and runs through Sunday.

