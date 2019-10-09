Student suspended after posting warnings of rapist

MAINE (NBC News) — A sophomore at Maine’s Cape Elizabeth High School was suspended for bullying after she left sticky notes in two girls’ bathrooms reading, “There’s a rapist in our school and you know who it is.”

“It makes me angry that I’m being punished for bullying and a rapist isn’t being punished for raping people,” Aela Mansmann said Friday. “I felt this was important — that this was common knowledge.”

Mansmann said allegations of sexual assaults have occurred for years and the administration hasn’t listened to the allegations. She said she posted the notes because she and other students don’t feel safe at school.

“On a day-to-day level we don’t feel believed,” she said. “We don’t feel supported.”

School officials say the law requires they are required by law to investigate any time a student bullies another student and said they are confident in their investigation of the incident.

