Breaking News
UPDATE: Lawton stabbing suspect arrested and victim identified

Students, school leaders respond to book burning at Georgia Southern University

National News

by: Trish Williford

Posted: / Updated:

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s a story that’s made national headlines. Some students at Georgia Southern University burned books they’re required to read.

Some call it a bold stance; others say it’s just disturbing.

Author Jennine Capó Crucet says she was asked by the University to talk to students about issues concerning diversity and the college experience. Her book, “Make Your Home Among Strangers,” according to Crucet, is a “collection of essays about feeling like an accidental American in a society centered on whiteness.”

After the lecture about diversity and race, one student questioned if Crucet had the authority to address issues of race on campus.

Jennine Capó Crucet

That’s when the lecture took a dramatic turn. Several students walked out, and later, some of them burned copies of her book outside of their on-campus apartment.

Many students say the incident wasn’t a shock to them.

“I’m not surprised that they burned somebody’s book that’s opposite of their opinions,” one Georgia Southern student said.

“Even if you disagree, to go and burn her book is quite disrespectful. It’s basically saying that minorities shouldn’t speak out or have an opinion about what goes on in our world,” another student told News 3. “[With] the racial climate that we have today, I’m not surprised, because people are very adamant about pushing their rhetoric.”

Georgia Southern University President Kyle Marrero responded with a letter, writing, in part, “Specific to the reported events of that evening, while it’s within the students’ First Amendment rights, book burning does not align with Georgia Southern’s values nor does it encourage the civil discourse and debate of ideas.”

Crucet released an official statement to News 3 recounting the evening from her perspective. She said, in part:

“This book began as an act of love and an attempt at deeper understanding. I hope GSU can act from the same place and work to affirm the humanity of those students who might understandably feel unsafe in the aftermath of the event and the book burning, and that the campus continues the difficult and necessary conversation that began in that auditorium.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Lawton stabbing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton stabbing"

WFPD traffic stop leads to narcotic arrest

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFPD traffic stop leads to narcotic arrest"

Wilder McDaniel memorial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wilder McDaniel memorial"

Sen. Paul Bettencourt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Paul Bettencourt"

Missing student Portland

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing student Portland"

Finger Gun NBC News

Thumbnail for the video titled "Finger Gun NBC News"

Scooter attack Austin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scooter attack Austin"

Crime stoppers golf tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime stoppers golf tournament"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-11-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-11-19"

Christmas Magic Auction Gala

Thumbnail for the video titled "Christmas Magic Auction Gala"

Wichita Falls woman announces plans to run for congressional district 13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Falls woman announces plans to run for congressional district 13"

State Sen. Pat Fallon decides against facing John Cornyn for US Senate seat

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Sen. Pat Fallon decides against facing John Cornyn for US Senate seat"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News