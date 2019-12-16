Super-Shuttle folding at end of 2019

(KFDX/KJTL) — Super Shuttle van service, known for its blue and white vans, is going out of business at the end of the year.

The company serves a number of airports in the U.S. and internationally.

Media reports say the company has already notified at least some of the airports and its franchises that it’s folding.

But reports say Super Shuttle will honor its reservations and walk-up requests through December 31.

The company has been in business since 1983, but it’s been facing competition from ridesharing services such as Uber and Lyft.