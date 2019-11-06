Suspect in fatal Texas party hall shooting released

Breaking News
This undated photo provided by the Hunt County (Texas) Sheriff’s office shows Brandon Ray Gonzales. Gonzales, of Greenville, Texas, was arrested Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, and charged with capital murder of multiple persons in a shooting an off-campus college party that killed two people and injuring 12 others. (Hunt County Sheriff’s office via AP)

GREENVILLE, Texas (AP) — The suspect in the shooting at an off-campus college Halloween party in East Texas that killed two people and injured a dozen more has been released and the dismissal of the charge against him has been requested.

Brandon Ray Gonzales was released from jail Tuesday after investigators said “additional information has come to light” that undermines the evidence against him. Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks says he is asking the county district attorney to take no further action on the case “at this time.”

Gonzales was jailed Oct. 28 on a capital murder charge after an arrest affidavit said a confidential informant told the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office that Gonzales had opened fire Oct. 26 at a party hall outside Greenville, Texas.

Meeks said in a statement Tuesday evening that additional information undermined the case and witnesses have refused to cooperate with investigators.

