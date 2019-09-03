Sweet Slumber: the best investment you can make in yourself

(KFDX/KJTL) — One of the best investments you can make in yourself is getting a good night’s sleep, and according to a recent study, nearly half of Americans would actually pay for some quality shut-eye.

The survey conducted by one-poll and “slumber cloud” shows 43 percent of Americans would take a 10% pay cut for just one night of perfect sleep.

Of the 2,000 respondents, 53% went as far as saying they wished they could hibernate for six months to catch up on lost sleep. The average person gets a full nights sleep once every five days.

According to the survey, sleep-deprived Americans’ work and personal lives are affected by the associated fatigue.

