Sword believed to have been used in the Revolutionary War found

CINCINNATI (NBC News) — A sword believed to have been used in the American Revolution, then later carried by future U.S. President William Henry Harrison in the war of 1812, has been found decades after it disappeared from Cincinnati museum.

The sword was first forged for Continental Army Colonel John Cleves Symmes and was later passed down to his son-in-law, William Henry Harrison.

It disappeared in the 1970s.

Recently a member of the Harrison-Symmes Historical Foundation spotted the sword listed as part of an upcoming auction in Connecticut. Police there were notified and seized the sword just hours before the opening bid.

Investigators are still working to authenticate the sword and trace its whereabouts over the past 40 years.

“Going through the records from probate court and all the way up to when it went missing, and we’re also doing an investigation backwards from where it was found in Connecticut, and what led to it being there at this auction site,” says Captain Tony Orue of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Read more here.