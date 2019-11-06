Breaking News
Man arrested for murder of Eddie Donte Hill

Sword believed to have been used in the Revolutionary War found

National News
Posted: / Updated:

CINCINNATI (NBC News) — A sword believed to have been used in the American Revolution, then later carried by future U.S. President William Henry Harrison in the war of 1812, has been found decades after it disappeared from Cincinnati museum.

The sword was first forged for Continental Army Colonel John Cleves Symmes and was later passed down to his son-in-law, William Henry Harrison.

It disappeared in the 1970s.

Recently a member of the Harrison-Symmes Historical Foundation spotted the sword listed as part of an upcoming auction in Connecticut. Police there were notified and seized the sword just hours before the opening bid.

Investigators are still working to authenticate the sword and trace its whereabouts over the past 40 years.

“Going through the records from probate court and all the way up to when it went missing, and we’re also doing an investigation backwards from where it was found in Connecticut, and what led to it being there at this auction site,” says Captain Tony Orue of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Read more here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Sword believed to have been used in the Revolutionary War, then again by a future president during the War of 1812 found four decades after disappearing from a Cincinnati museum.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sword believed to have been used in the Revolutionary War, then again by a future president during the War of 1812 found four decades after disappearing from a Cincinnati museum."

Iconic kids' show "Sesame Street" will celebrate its 50th anniversary this weekend.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Iconic kids' show "Sesame Street" will celebrate its 50th anniversary this weekend."

13-year-old murder suspect on the run

Thumbnail for the video titled "13-year-old murder suspect on the run"

With the help of technology, a North Carolina father in hospice care got to see his son play basketball one more time.

Thumbnail for the video titled "With the help of technology, a North Carolina father in hospice care got to see his son play basketball one more time."

All but one constitutional amendment passed in Tuesday's election

Thumbnail for the video titled "All but one constitutional amendment passed in Tuesday's election"

Proposition results

Thumbnail for the video titled "Proposition results"

General election turnout

Thumbnail for the video titled "General election turnout"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-6-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-6-19"

Newly released body camera footage shows Arizona police using a taser on a man as he holds his 1-year-old daughter.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newly released body camera footage shows Arizona police using a taser on a man as he holds his 1-year-old daughter."

Crime spree ends in MN home invasion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime spree ends in MN home invasion"

6PM: Election Coverage

Thumbnail for the video titled "6PM: Election Coverage"

5PM Election Coverage

Thumbnail for the video titled "5PM Election Coverage"