(NEXSTAR) – Taco Bell is holding up its end of the deal after promising to bring back a discontinued item of its fans’ choosing.

In March, Taco Bell announced plans to resurrect one of two items from its not-too-distant menu: the Beefy Crunch Burrito, made with seasoned beef, sour cream, rice and Fritos Flamin’ Hot corn chips; or the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco, which comes in a taco shell seasoned with Doritos Cool Ranch flavoring.

After nearly a million votes, Taco Bell announced Thursday that the Beefy Crunch Burrito came out on top, with 59.9% of the vote.

“It’s a great day for our movement as devoted Beefy Crunch Burrito fans everywhere have made their voices heard,” Richard Axton, the founder of a so-called “Beefy Crunch Movement” on social media, said in a press release issued by Taco Bell.

The item, which was previously a fixture of the Taco Bell menu from 2010 to 2018, will be available for a limited time starting sometime in early August, according to Taco Bell.

Taco Bell asked fans to vote on bringing back either the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco or the Beefy Crunch Burrito. The latter won out. (Taco Bell)

Taco Bell last ran a similar promotion between September and October 2022, asking fans to vote on resurrecting either the Enchirito, a smothered burrito item, or the Double Decker Taco. The Enchirito won out, securing 62% of the votes (around 765,000 votes in total) as well as a spot on the Taco Bell menu in November of that year.

Taco Bell did not say whether there were plans to offer the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco (2013-2019 during a separate promotion, nor whether the chain had plans to bring back any other discontinued Taco Bell items.