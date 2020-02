FORTH WORTH (NBCDFW) — A 17-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a woman at a Fort Worth home in January.

Leontye Gentrell Willis was taken into custody Thursday in the Jan. 9 death of 33-year-old An’Jonae Eubanks, according to police.

Willis has been charged with murder. He was being held in the Tarrant County Jail with bail set at $250,000.

