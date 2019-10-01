Breaking News
Amber Guyger found guilty of murder at trial in fatal shooting of neighbor Botham Jean

Teen dies protecting his 5-year-old sister from burglar

National News
Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) — A Florida teen is being remembered as a hero after he was stabbed to death while protecting his 5-year-old sister from a burglar.

Police say 15-year-old 15-year-old Khyler Edman was home alone with his 5-year-old sister when a man broke in Thursday night.

Khyler fought with the man and was fatally injured. His sister was unharmed.

Charlotte County deputies later arrested Ryan Clayton Cole, 27, after finding him inside another nearby home.

Cole was taken into custody and had several stab wounds on his hands and side, according to a press release, and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Read more here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Sulphur Springs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sulphur Springs"

Birthdays & Anniversary 10-1-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversary 10-1-19"

Bingo is back in WF

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bingo is back in WF"

Trump Rally in Dallas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump Rally in Dallas"

What The Tech: hearing aid technology

Thumbnail for the video titled "What The Tech: hearing aid technology"

More than 3,000 Montague Co. residents affected by TNMP planned outage

Thumbnail for the video titled "More than 3,000 Montague Co. residents affected by TNMP planned outage"

WF mother charged with faking son's medical condition for attention

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF mother charged with faking son's medical condition for attention"

Social Media Day helps students with marketing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social Media Day helps students with marketing"

WFISD School Board adopts new tax rate

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFISD School Board adopts new tax rate"

Former senator, Republican party members react to Rep. Thornberry's decision to not seek re-election

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former senator, Republican party members react to Rep. Thornberry's decision to not seek re-election"

Senior Focus Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senior Focus Preview"

The search for the last escaped inmate from Gallia, Ohio continues, while the other four have been captured

Thumbnail for the video titled "The search for the last escaped inmate from Gallia, Ohio continues, while the other four have been captured"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News