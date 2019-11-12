Teen faces 30 years to life in 1st grader’s SC school death

National News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Feb. 16, 2018 file photo, Jesse Osborne waits for a ruling at the Anderson County Courthouse in Anderson, S.C. Prosecutors plan to tell a judge why Osborne, who fired on a South Carolina school playground and killed a first-grader should spend his life in prison. A hearing begins Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at the Anderson County Courthouse to determine Osborne’s sentence. He faces 30 years to life without parole. (Ken Ruinard/The Independent-Mail via AP, Pool, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Prosecutors plan to tell a judge why they think a teen who fired on a South Carolina school playground and killed a first-grader should spend his life in prison.

A hearing begins Tuesday at the Anderson County Courthouse to determine 17-year-old Jesse Osborne’s sentence . He faces 30 years to life without parole.

Osborne pleaded guilty to murder last November for killing his father in their home, then driving to Townville Elementary School and shooting at students outside in September 2016.

Osborne had turned 14 just 20 days before the killings. A judge ruled he should be tried as an adult.

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling requires this hearing, where a judge will consider Osborne’s age and maturity, the circumstances of the crime, his home environment and the possibility of rehabilitation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Birthdays 11-12-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays 11-12-19"

Bowie Council swear in and preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowie Council swear in and preview"

Re-elected WF Council Members sworn in

Thumbnail for the video titled "Re-elected WF Council Members sworn in"

Saying "I Do" in the ICU

Thumbnail for the video titled "Saying "I Do" in the ICU"

This year's gap between Thanksgiving and Christmas is six days shorter than last year, which could have a major impact on shopping

Thumbnail for the video titled "This year's gap between Thanksgiving and Christmas is six days shorter than last year, which could have a major impact on shopping"

Sen. Jim Inhoe congress needs to pass the NDAA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Jim Inhoe congress needs to pass the NDAA"

Remains of missing Wichita Falls man identified

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remains of missing Wichita Falls man identified"

Crime Stoppers: Sikes Senter Mall jewelry thief

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime Stoppers: Sikes Senter Mall jewelry thief"

Remains of missing Wichita Falls man identified

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remains of missing Wichita Falls man identified"

Vietnam veteran returns from honor flight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vietnam veteran returns from honor flight"

Kiowa Casino Food Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kiowa Casino Food Drive"

WF woman allegedly hits child in face, charged with injury to child, public intoxication

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF woman allegedly hits child in face, charged with injury to child, public intoxication"