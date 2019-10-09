Breaking News
UPDATE: Lawton stabbing suspect arrested and victim identified

Teen’s gum wrapper triggers racist rant

National News
Posted: / Updated:

FLORIDA (NBC News) — Cell phone video shows a woman berating a Florida teen with racial slurs after he dropped a gum wrapper on a St. Petersburg street.

Barry Henry, 14, was with his grandmother and his cousin, Daymond Mabry, Sunday when the incident occurred.

Henry stopped briefly at a FedEx store after church to drop off some documents for his grandmother. When he walked outside, he pulled out a piece of gum and opened it.

As he was walking toward the car, where he says his grandmother was waiting, he tossed the silver gum wrapper on the ground.

After Barry’s grandmother yelled for him to pick it up, another woman began yelling at him and calling him racial slurs. His cousin Daymond pulled out a cell phone and began recording.

Read more here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Lawton stabbing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton stabbing"

WFPD traffic stop leads to narcotic arrest

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFPD traffic stop leads to narcotic arrest"

Wilder McDaniel memorial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wilder McDaniel memorial"

Sen. Paul Bettencourt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Paul Bettencourt"

Missing student Portland

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing student Portland"

Finger Gun NBC News

Thumbnail for the video titled "Finger Gun NBC News"

Scooter attack Austin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scooter attack Austin"

Crime stoppers golf tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime stoppers golf tournament"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-11-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-11-19"

Christmas Magic Auction Gala

Thumbnail for the video titled "Christmas Magic Auction Gala"

Wichita Falls woman announces plans to run for congressional district 13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Falls woman announces plans to run for congressional district 13"

State Sen. Pat Fallon decides against facing John Cornyn for US Senate seat

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Sen. Pat Fallon decides against facing John Cornyn for US Senate seat"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News