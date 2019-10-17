Ten Commandments monument only thing left standing after East Texas church fire

National News

by: Patrick Cunningham

Posted: / Updated:

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas congregation has been left reeling after their church was destroyed in a fire early Wednesday morning, but take comfort in what they consider a message of hope.

After the fire at Wallace Church was extinguished, it was revealed that the only thing left standing was a monument of the Ten Commandments.

Pictures of the monument emerged Wednesday afternoon, showing the bottom of the Ten Commandments slightly singed but relatively untouched.

Van Zandt County Fire Marshall James Leeham said he wanted to conduct a thorough investigation because of the history of intentional church fires in East Texas, but concluded that the blaze was indeed an accident.

  • Photo: South Van Zandt Volunteer Fire Department
  • Photo: South Van Zandt Volunteer Fire Department
  • Photo: South Van Zandt Volunteer Fire Department
  • Photo: South Van Zandt Volunteer Fire Department

