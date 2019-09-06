Texas country singer, Kylie Rae Harris dies in crash

NEW MEXICO (KFDX/KJTL) — Country singer Kylie Rae Harris has died after a three-car crash in New Mexico.

The 30-year-old Texas native was one of two drivers killed Wednesday along a highway in the northern part of the state.

Investigator say all drivers involved were wearing seatbelts, but say alcohol is suspected in the crash.

Harris was scheduled to perform yesterday afternoon at the annual Big Bard Dance Music Festival.

In a statement, her manager Alex Torrez said in part, “everyone that knew Kylie, knew how much she loved her family and, beyond that, how much she loved music.”

Torrez is urging Harris’ fans to spread as much love as possible.