Texas deputy fatally shoots man armed with knife and tree limb

National News
Posted: / Updated:

KOUNTZE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say an East Texas sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a 31-year-old man after he used a knife and a tree limb to threaten the deputy.

The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office says Joshua Chase Conner of Kountze was pronounced dead Monday afternoon at the scene.

Sheriff Mark Davis says the unnamed deputy was responding to a 3 p.m. call from someone who reported an assault and car theft by a relative.

Authorities say the deputy was talking to the victim when Conner returned to the home in the stolen car and approached with a knife and tree limb.

Davis says Conner didn’t respond to commands to drop the weapons and the deputy was forced to shoot.

The deputy wasn’t injured and is on administrative leave amid an investigation by Texas Rangers.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Keegan Jacob Freeman

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keegan Jacob Freeman"

shooting plot at Oklahoma fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "shooting plot at Oklahoma fair"

Birthdays 10-9-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays 10-9-19"

Frankenstein Backdoor theatre

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frankenstein Backdoor theatre"

Breast cancer NBC News

Thumbnail for the video titled "Breast cancer NBC News"

Wichita Falls community group wants two equal high schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Falls community group wants two equal high schools"

What The Tech: weird listings on Amazon

Thumbnail for the video titled "What The Tech: weird listings on Amazon"

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers near completion in WF

Thumbnail for the video titled "Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers near completion in WF"

Frank and Joe's new opening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frank and Joe's new opening"

Yesway to purchase Allsup's convenience stores

Thumbnail for the video titled "Yesway to purchase Allsup's convenience stores"

Union officials face embezzlement charges

Thumbnail for the video titled "Union officials face embezzlement charges"

What don't I know about breast cancer? (Healthy You)

Thumbnail for the video titled "What don't I know about breast cancer? (Healthy You)"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News