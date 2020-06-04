Texas Game Warden K9 retires after 7 years of service

A K9 officer is celebrating retirement after seven years serving with the Texas Game Wardens.

Ruger was certified in police search and rescue, evidence article recovery, tracking, collapsed building searches, and narcotics. While serving, he assisted the public and law enforcement community with natural disasters, criminal tracks, and search and rescues of missing persons.

“Ruger was a natural at putting on demonstrations and loved hearing the crowd clap for him when he located an article or a kind volunteer hiding in the woods. His passion and dedication to the job was truly remarkable!” Texas Game Wardens

K9 Ruger served with his partner, Captain Christy Vales, and always routine visits to the office by making his rounds for treats.