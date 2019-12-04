Texas woman files claim against Walmart following razor blade injury

CEDAR PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — A quick trip to the store ending with a trip to the hospital after a woman claims she was cut by a razor found in a Walmart shopping cart in Cedar Park.



Attorney Bradley Wurster said: “While investigating what was the source of the injuries, they, paramedics or the police officer or the fire department, one of them had discovered that there was a razor blade attached to the handle of her shopping cart.”

Wurster recently filed a claim against Walmart to cover the cost of his client’s injuries and potentially find a way to prevent this from happening again.



Walmart gave the following statement: “The safety of our customers and associates is always a top priority. We have completed a thorough investigation and have been unable to substantiate ms. Taylor’s claims.”

If action from the store isn’t taken, Wurster says a lawsuit would be the next step.

Wurster said “most of the time, with big businesses, change doesn’t come unless a lawsuit comes about. It’s about being proactive to your community rather than being reactive to lawsuits. This is about hoping that Walmart, as a large company who has the ability to make changes, makes changes.”

Cedar Park police are currently investigating but so far a suspect has not been identified.