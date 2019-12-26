The Angel House: Tucson woman collects over 700 angels

TUCSON (KFDX/KJTL) — Joyce Favara has collected angel ornaments over the years and displays all 700 come Christmas time.

Joel Favara, Joyce’s husband said, “I have one angel that I live with (Laughs)”

His angel is this Joyce, but she has many of her own. Every year, she puts up each and every one of these angels. She estimates about 700 of them are placed just so.



No two are the same.

“And I sit in my rocker and I say oh wait a minute, she needs to be over there, so I change them around a little bit,” said Joyce.

Joel Favara said: “I know as soon as I put one here, I’m going to get my hand slapped. I’m just joking, I’m just joking on that.”

Each one has it’s own place on the shelves and in Joyce’s heart.

Angels helped her through a hard time. “When I’m sitting in my chair, which I do every evening, I come in here and there’s a great feeling of peace for me.”

Both Joel and Joyce’s parents died around the same time, getting their wings.

She started surrounding herself with angels. “So it was a very hard time for both of us, and angels helped me through it.”

Slowly the collection grew over the last 35 years to what is today. And when she sits in her rocker, she can feel that closeness.

See angels can come in many shapes and sizes, but there’s something about them. “I look at it and I see a lawn of angels, she looks at it and sees perfection,” said Joel.

Joyce said, “and each year I add a little more.”