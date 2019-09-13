DALLAS (KFDX/KJTL) — The One Where ‘Friends’ Comes to Dallas: just days from now, you can sit on F.R.I.E.N.D.S famous couch.

The NBC TV show Friends will take a seat in Klyde Warren Park in Dallas Sept. 15 through 30. It’ll also be at Reunion Tower in Dallas Sept. 16 through Sept 30.

According to The Dallas Morning News, about 30 replicas of the original Friends couch inside coffee shop Central Perk are couch-surfing the globe. They’ll pop up at the Grand Canyon, the Eiffel Tower, The London Eye, the Royal Palace in Madrid, Stonehenge, and the Empire State Building.

This marks the 25th anniversary of the series. The first episode of Friends, The One Where It All Began, premiered Sept. 22, 1994.

“The story of Friends started with that couch, in that coffee shop. From it, the cast of Friends heard Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow) sing “Smelly Cat.” Near it, Phoebe announced she’d change her name to Princess Consuela Banana Hammock. Relationships started and ended there. Coffee shop colleague Gunther (James Michael Tyler) made silly side appearances. Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) told a million bad jokes.”

There’s more! Dallas-area Friends fans who sit on the couch in Klyde Warren Park and tag photos on social media using #FRIENDSofthePark will be entered to win two VIP tickets to Park & Palate on Oct. 26, a food festival in Klyde Warren Park.

A Friends couch will also be set up in the GeO-Deck at Reunion Tower, but you will need to purchase a ticket at the base of the building to see that specific couch. The couch itself will be located up in “The Ball,” overlooking Dallas.