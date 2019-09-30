OHIO (KFDX/KJTL) — The search for the last escaped inmate from Gallia, Ohio continues, while the other four have been captured.

Brynn Keith Martin, Troy Ray McDaniel Jr and Christopher Clemente have all been placed into custody in Cary, North Carolina.

Lawrence Lee III is still on the run.

Authorities say the inmates used a homemade weapon to overpower two female corrections officers at the county jail, and stole a corrections officer’s car.

Officials say the inmates were assisted by at least one person on the outside.

The charges the inmates were being held on range from drug trafficking to identity fraud and breaking and entering.

A reward of 25-hundred dollars per inmate is being offered for information leading to their capture.