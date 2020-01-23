These are the nine potential names for the Mars 2020 rover. Your vote can help NASA decide

(CNN) — And then there were nine. Students across the US, ranging from kindergarten to high school, submitted more than 28,000 potential names for NASA’s Mars 2020 rover. A panel of 4,700 volunteer judges whittled that list down to 155 semifinalists.Now, there are nine names left standing in the contest. And your vote in an online poll, which is open now through January 27, could help name the next generation of rover that will roam across Mars after it launches this summer. The finalists include:

Endurance, (Kindergarten to 4th grade, by Oliver Jacobs of Virginia)

Tenacity, (Kindergarten to 4th grade, by Eamon Reilly of Pennsylvania)

Promise, (Kindergarten to 4th grade, by Amira Shanshiry of Massachusetts)

Perseverance, (5th to 8th grade, by Alexander Mather of Virginia)

Vision, (5th to 8th grade, by Hadley Green of Mississippi)

Clarity, (5th to 8th grade, by Nora Benitez of California)

Ingenuity, (9th to 12th grade, by Vaneeza Rupani of Alabama)

Fortitude, (9th to 12th grade, by Anthony Yoon of Oklahoma)

Courage, (9th to 12th grade, by Tori Gray of Louisiana)

“Thousands of students have shared their ideas for a name that will do our rover and the team proud,” said Lori Glaze, director of NASA’s Planetary Science Division in Washington. “Thousands more volunteered time to be part of the judging process. Now it is the public’s opportunity to become involved and express their excitement for their favorites of the final nine.”

The winning name and the student who created it will be announced on March 15. The student will also get the chance to watch the rover launch in July from Cape Canaveral.

Click here for the full CNN article.