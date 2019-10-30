This LED light up costume went viral and now it’s an entire business

Breaking News
Wichita County woman arrested on animal cruelty charge

CALIFORNIA (Nexstar/KTLA) — A simple upload had a big impact on one Huntington Beach dad. His DIY costume went viral and now he’s making a living off selling them.

This is the busiest season for the company, which has shipped its costume “all around the world,” said founder Royce Hutain.

Everything changed for him overnight a few years ago. That’s when the former IT professional dressed his then 22-month-old daughter in a DIY costume that turned her into a light-up stick figure.

The video quickly went viral and 23 million views later, the Glowy Zoey LED light suit was born.

Now, he sells them year-round, ditching his full-time job for some IT consulting on the side.

The suits consist of a black sweatshirt and pants, outfitted with hooks that let you attach flexible LED light strips to.

“If you leave the suit on bright white light, it can last a little over 2 hours, but if you’re on a random color mode it can last an easy 8 hours,” explained Hutain.

You can also connect the suit to a music controller for an effect that syncs lights to the beat of the sound.

A bright idea – and an entire business – born out of social media! Glowy Zoey suits range from $70 to $180.

