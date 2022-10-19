(The Hill) – U.S. Capitol Police on Wednesday said they had detained three people in connection with an investigation into a suspicious vehicle.

Officers responded to the suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of East Capitol Street in Northeast Washington, D.C., which is located between the Supreme Court and the Library of Congress, near the Capitol.

The agency did not provide a description of the individuals.

“We are still investigating the suspicious vehicle on the 100 block of East Capitol Street,” the agency wrote on Twitter. “Please continue to stay away from the area.”

Capitol Police blocked off roads around the Supreme Court and the Library of Congress as part of the investigation.

It is not immediately clear what officers found in the vehicle, and Capitol Police committed to later releasing additional information about the incident.