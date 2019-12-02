Three killed in plane crash near San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KFDX/KJTL) — Three people are dead after a small plane crashed in San Antonio Sunday evening.

At least 26 fire units were dispatched to the 600 block of W. Rhapsody Drive, near the San Antonio International Airport around 6:26 p.m.

Officials say the single-engine Piper PA-24 had taken off from Sugar Land Airport when it began to experience engine trouble and tried to divert to San Antonio International Airport.

The plane fell short about 150 yards, crashing into the street.

Authorities say two men and one woman on board were killed. Their names haven’t being released at this time.

Crews scanned the area to make sure no parts of the plane broke off and hit any structures.

San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said more lives could have easily been lost because of where it happened.



Hood said, “as you can imagine, we’re very fortunate. This plane could have dropped on 281; it could’ve dropped on an apartment complex. As tragic as it is, it could’ve been much worse.”

The NTSB will release more information once officials have conducted a full investigation.