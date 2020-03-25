TikTok star showcases ‘Distance Dance’ encouraging people to stay home

1  of  2
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine started his portion of Wednesday’s press conference by featuring TikTok influencer Charli D’Amelio. The 15-year-old, who has the most TikTok followers with more than 41 million, partnered with the Ohio-based company Proctor & Gamble to encourage everyone to stay home during the coronavirus crisis.

She created a 15-second dance being dubbed the “Distance Dance,” which has 8.3 million views. Governor DeWine said this will bring even more awareness to the novel coronavirus, especially to teenagers who make up a large portion of D’Amelio’s following.

On Sunday, Dr. Amy Acton signed a stay-at-home order for all Ohioans. The order went into effect at 11:59 p.m. Monday and will go until at least April 6. Then it will be reevaluated, according to Gov. DeWine.

