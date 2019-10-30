TJJD employee accused of sexually assaulting child

The Texas Juvenile Justice Department says 22-year-old Jatavian Smith faces a charge of sexually assaulting a boy at the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility in Mart.

TJJD says just before midnight on Friday, October 25th, the center learned of allegations that Smith attacked a youth the night before. Smith was hired by TJJD in June as a Youth Development Coach.

According to the arrest affidavit obtained by FOX44 News, the boy says the assault happened when Smith went into his cell at 9:04 p.m., Oct. 24th.

Investigators say surveillance video showed that Smith did enter the cell at that time, and left four minutes later. They also say that Smith confessed to the sexual assault.

TJJD suspended Smith without pay and fired him on Monday, Oct. 28th.

The Office of Inspector General arrested Smith Wednesday morning on a sexual assault charge. Deputies booked him into the McLennan County Jail hours later.

Camille Cain, the Executive Director of the Texas Juvenile Justice Department released this statement:

I am outraged by this allegation, and my heart breaks for the youth, who received immediate medical and clinical care. The safety of our youth is my highest priority, and I will not have that trust betrayed by rogue staff members. TJJD has zero tolerance for such behavior, and when such allegations occur, we will alsways act swiftly and pursue the highest possible penalties under the law.”

Camille Cain
TJJD Executive Director

 

