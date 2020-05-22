Top stories: Police attacks, border-wall surveyors allowed on refuge, hospital overwhelmed

Juarez experienced a night of violence following the capture of an alleged mass murderer and leader of the Los Aztecas drug gang. Authorities reported four separate attacks on police between Wednesday night and Thursday morning that left two officers and one civilian injured, several squad cars shot up and five alleged assailants behind bars. A police official late Thursday morning said four other assailants had been killed. The gun battles started shortly after authorities announced the capture in neighboring Coahuila state of Jose Dolores Villegas Soto, a.k.a. “El Iraki” or “The Iraqi.” Read Julian Resendiz’s full report.

A one-third mile swath of land that borders Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge is to be surveyed on Friday for a border wall and work crews are expected to go on refuge lands that Congress has exempted from a border wall and could trim sections of it, a leading South Texas environmentalist told Border Report. Read Sandra Sanchez’s full report.

Imperial County hospitals this week have been forced to send dozens of COVID-19 patients to medical facilities in other Southern California counties. Imperial County is located in the southeast corner of California bordering the state of Arizona. In a video posted on Facebook, Adolphe Edward, CEO of the El Centro Regional Medical Center, said his hospital is seeing an influx of coronavirus patients from Mexico — U.S. citizens living south of the border. Read Salvador Rivera’s full report.