NEW JERSEY (KFDX/KJTL) — Toys R Us opened its first retail store since closing all of its locations last year.

Starting Wednesday, customers can visit the new space at the Garden State Plaza Mall in New Jersey, but it’s not the same toy store shoppers might expect.

Formed under a new brand called Tru Kids, the reimagined store is smaller but more interactive and experimental.

A second Toys R Us store is expected to open December 1 in Houston, Texas.