Breaking News
Wichita County woman arrested on animal cruelty charge

Tremor Control: New device offers relief

National News
Posted: / Updated:

ARKANSAS (NBC News) — Doctors from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences are looking into new ways to reduce and hopefully stop essential tremors for patients.

Recently UAMS held a therapeutic trial utilizing a new wearable device called the Cala Trio. It resembles a watch and uses neuromodulation therapy.

John Kilgore participated in the trial.

Kilgore struggles with essential tremors. He, along with more than three dozen others, joined the trial at UAMS.

“After the use of the simulator it just completely went away and I thought this works,” Kilgore says.

Read more here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

3 CHILDREN 1 ADULT DEAD Nat

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 CHILDREN 1 ADULT DEAD Nat"

Birthdays & Anniversary 10-30-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversary 10-30-19"

Wearable device uses "neuromodulation therapy" to help control essential tremors.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wearable device uses "neuromodulation therapy" to help control essential tremors."

Cat helps kids with glasses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cat helps kids with glasses"

WF 4B Board meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF 4B Board meeting"

Early voting times change

Thumbnail for the video titled "Early voting times change"

What The Tech: Google tracking

Thumbnail for the video titled "What The Tech: Google tracking"

Man arrested after attempting to take officer's gun

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man arrested after attempting to take officer's gun"

Smith's Gardentown receives a big honor for 70-years of service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Smith's Gardentown receives a big honor for 70-years of service"

WFPD provides safety tips for trick or treaters

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFPD provides safety tips for trick or treaters"

Local businesses recognized by BBB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local businesses recognized by BBB"

HY: Psoriatic Arthritis

Thumbnail for the video titled "HY: Psoriatic Arthritis"