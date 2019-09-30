Truck crash destroys family’s home in Katy

KATY (NBC NEWS) — A family of four has a huge hole in its Katy, Texas home after a truck plowed straight through it and then the driver tried to flee the scene, according to Fort Bend County officials.

Initial reports of the Thursday crash were made at about 9:30 a.m. and investigators believed a truck had hit a tree.

When they arrived at the scene, they learned the truck was originally on Cinco Boulevard behind the home when it crashed through the home and stopped when it hit a tree in the front yard.

Detectives said they believe the truck hit a curb behind the house and went airborne through the living room, landing inside the house and then stopping at the tree. Now the homeowners are working on the aftermath.

“Get somebody to secure the house. Put some tarp or plywood, and next to stabilize the house,” Kuncara Sukasari, the homeowner, said.

His wife was at the gym and his children were at school at the time of the incident.

Read more here.