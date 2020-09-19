Trump gives ‘blessing’ for new company including TikTok likely to be based in Texas

FILE – This Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, shows the icon for TikTok in New York. Amazon has told employees to delete the popular video app TikTok from phones on which they use Amazon email, citing security risks from the China-owned app, according to reports and posts by Twitter users who said they were Amazon employees. The notice said employees must delete the app by Friday to keep access to Amazon email. Workers would still be allowed to use TikTok from an Amazon laptop browser. (AP Photo/File)

TEXAS (AP/KXAN) — President Donald Trump said he has given his “blessing” to a deal between Oracle, Walmart and TikTok on Saturday with a new company that could potentially be based in Texas.

The reports come after Gov. Greg Abbott posted on Twitter that he spoke with the president about the deal on Saturday.

“I let him know that if he approves the deal Texas would be the perfect place for the HQ,” Gov. Abbott’s tweet said.

Trump said the proposed deal will result in a new company to be under the control of U.S.-based Oracle and Walmart.

“I have given the deal my blessing,” he said. “If they get it done, that’s great. If they don’t, that’s OK too.”

Trump has been targeting TikTok, a video app, as well as WeChat, another Chinese-owned app. The dispute over the two apps is the latest flashpoint in the rising tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

The news follows privacy concerns expressed by the Trump administration, who had ordered TikTok to be removed from app stores at midnight on Sunday.

On Aug. 7, KXAN’s John Engel reported TikTok is moving forward with hiring hundreds of new employees in Austin. TikTok’s expansion into the Austin market began in March. Dozens of job openings were posted to join the platform at the time.

Later, threats came from the president to shutdown the company, leading them to tell KXAN they were “re-evaluating” the move.

President Trump had previously called the popular app and its parent company a national security threat because of concerns that data was being shared with the Chinese government.