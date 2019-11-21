Trump, Tariff exclusions and a Texas Apple manufacturing plant

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — President Donald Trump visited the Flex manufacturing facility in Austin Wednesday, highlighting the fact that Apple is keeping jobs in America.

But as a trade war with China continues, prices could still go up on many Apple products. That’s because the President is planning on increasing taxes on Chinese imports.

In an exclusive interview, Phil Prazan spoke to the President and Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Phil Prazan: “Here’s what is important to note for you. If those 15% increase in tariffs go on Apple products like the iPhone and the iPad, that means it’s going to be more expensive for you at the store.”

President Trump is using the tariffs to bring China his way on a trade deal.



President Donald Trump, said “it depends what happens with China, if they make a deal, right now china wants to make a deal much more than I do.”

On December 15, more items from china will face an additional 15% tax.

Tariffs are usually past down to the consumer.

When Prazan asked the president about that, he said that’s a trade-off for getting products built in America.



Phil Prazan: You’ve heard this argument before with tariffs that it could raise the prices on some products but in -in the effort to encourage jobs in America. You’re ok with that deal?

President Trump: “Well we have the best unemployment numbers and employment numbers that we’ve ever had in the history of our country. African American, Hispanic American, Asian-American. Women. Now it’s the best in 71 years for women.”



Prazan: He said he’s still thinking about the tariffs on the other products like the iPod and the iPad, does that worry you at all?

Tim Cook: well I hope that it doesn’t come to pass but it’s the President’s decision.

While Apple CEO Tim Cook doesn’t want to get caught in this tariff-trade war, he says he’s proud the Mac Pro will be assembled in Austin and that they broke ground on a 3 million square foot site.

President Trump is back at the white house Thursday, scheduled to present the National Medal of Arts and the National Medal of Humanities.