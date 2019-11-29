Turkey trot ends in marriage proposal

WISCONSIN (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wisconsin man who is attending Air Force tech school in the lone star state went home to see his girlfriend finish a 5K race on Thanksgiving day.

But it’s what happened after her race – that will be a memory they’ll cherish forever.

Wausau’s turkey trot is racing toward new finish lines while raising while raising money for the marathon county under the coalition.

Race organizer, Amanda Sahr said, “In our very first year we raised about $10,0000. And every year, that dollar amount has increased, and this year, we had a record $60,000 come in.”

But for one special runner, waiting at the finish line was a face that Elizabeth Metz thought she’d have to spend the holiday without.



Runner Elizabeth Metz said, “I woke up this morning thinking I was just running a 5K.”

Her boyfriend Luke Tobalsky came to surprise her.



Metz said, “We’ve known each other since middle school.”

Luke Tobalsky just finished Air Force basic training and is now in tech school in Texas.



Metz said, “I was actually really good friends with his sister, and then once she left for college, Luke and I started spending some time together and then hit it off really fast, and we’ve been together ever since.”



Luke surprised Elizabeth with a proposal.

Tobalsky said “I was a little nervous, but I was really excited. All these thoughts going through my head at the time.”



For Luke and Elizabeth, the end of the race brought a whole new chapter.

Luke is just now beginning his career with our nation’s Air Force. He finished basic military training in October.